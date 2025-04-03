Short Interest in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Rises By 23.9%

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $27.53 on Thursday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.13.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, converters, transformers, filters, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and antennas.

