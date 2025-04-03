Short Interest in Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Increases By 27.0%

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Performance

Shares of GMM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. 16,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,542. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

Global Mofy Metaverse Company Profile

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

