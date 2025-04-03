Short Interest in Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Increases By 27.0%

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Performance
Shares of GMM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. 16,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,542. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $28.20.
Global Mofy Metaverse Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Mofy Metaverse
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.