Short Interest in Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Increases By 20.3%

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.0 days.
Kambi Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KMBIF remained flat at C$9.81 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.05. Kambi Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.55.
About Kambi Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kambi Group
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Big Buybacks: 3 Large Caps Exceed 5% Repurchase Power
Receive News & Ratings for Kambi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kambi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.