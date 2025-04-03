Short Interest in Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Increases By 20.3%

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KMBIF remained flat at C$9.81 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.05. Kambi Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.55.

Kambi Group plc operates as an independent provider of sports betting technology and services to the betting and gaming industry in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides compliance, technology, and odds-compiling services to customer intelligence and risk management, built on, and delivered through sports betting platform.

