Short Interest in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Rises By 20.1%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSB. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 319,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 51,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 29,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.55.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.33). MainStreet Bancshares had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. Equities analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.84%.

About MainStreet Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.