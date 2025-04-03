Short Interest in Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Drops By 12.6%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the February 28th total of 24,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Mondi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.90. 7,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95. Mondi has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mondi Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0074 per share. This is an increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

