Short Interest in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Increases By 22.8%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 922,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
In related news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 38,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $90,901.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890,168 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,698.16. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $41,427.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,374.73. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,168,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,792 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $685.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.85 million.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.
