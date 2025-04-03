Short Interest in SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Rises By 20.3%

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,700 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 503,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,057.0 days.

SCSK Stock Performance

SCSKF opened at $24.38 on Thursday. SCSK has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41.

Get SCSK alerts:

SCSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Industrial IT Business, Financial IT Business, IT Business Solutions, IT Platform Solutions, IT Management Service, and Others. The Industrial IT Business segment offers various IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing management systems, information management systems, supply chain management systems, customer relationship management systems, e-commerce systems, and other systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.