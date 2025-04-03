Short Interest in SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Rises By 20.3%

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,700 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 503,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,057.0 days.
SCSK Stock Performance
SCSKF opened at $24.38 on Thursday. SCSK has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41.
SCSK Company Profile
