Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Decreases By 18.5%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 325,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.2 days.

SMC Stock Performance

SMECF opened at $357.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $375.25 and its 200-day moving average is $403.19. SMC has a 1-year low of $342.00 and a 1-year high of $582.80.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

