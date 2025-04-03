Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Decreases By 18.5%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 325,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.2 days.
SMC Stock Performance
SMECF opened at $357.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $375.25 and its 200-day moving average is $403.19. SMC has a 1-year low of $342.00 and a 1-year high of $582.80.
SMC Company Profile
