Short Interest in theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Rises By 20.9%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

theglobe.com Price Performance

Shares of theglobe.com stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. theglobe.com has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

Get theglobe.com alerts:

About theglobe.com

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the operation of an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for theglobe.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for theglobe.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.