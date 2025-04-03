Short Interest in theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Rises By 20.9%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
theglobe.com Price Performance
Shares of theglobe.com stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. theglobe.com has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.
About theglobe.com
