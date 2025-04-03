Short Interest in Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Increases By 25.9%

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,300 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 148,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yamaguchi Financial Group
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.