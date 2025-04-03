Short Interest in Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Increases By 25.9%

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,300 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 148,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It also engages in the securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, Insurance agent, receivables management and collection, investment management, real estate leasing, cloud funding, DX consulting, human resource consulting, wholesale and retail of regional products, agricultural management, and other businesses.

