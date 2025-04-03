Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in March

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 431,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 304.2 days.

Signify Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFFYF opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. Signify has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Get Signify alerts:

Signify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.