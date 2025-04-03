Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $90-93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.40 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Simulations Plus from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.82. 351,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,219. The company has a market cap of $478.59 million, a PE ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 10.97%. Simulations Plus’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $678,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,402,584 shares in the company, valued at $115,381,623.44. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.