Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Down 13.6% in March

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the February 28th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Singularity Future Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGLY opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.89. Singularity Future Technology has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 132.89%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

