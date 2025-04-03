Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 621.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,295 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKX. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $59.15 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,938.24. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $2,257,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,177.28. The trade was a 39.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902 in the last 90 days. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.