SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SkyWest Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $90.83 on Wednesday. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.00.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,563.01. This represents a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SkyWest by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

