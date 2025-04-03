SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $90.83 on Wednesday. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.00.
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SkyWest by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
