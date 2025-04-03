Slotnik Capital LLC Takes Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Zuora makes up 0.3% of Slotnik Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZUO. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 246,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 68,338 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 168,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 70,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Hirsch sold 19,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $194,105.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,735.62. This trade represents a 44.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora Stock Performance

Zuora Company Profile

ZUO stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.