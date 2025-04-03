Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,569.30

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Smart Block Chain City has a market capitalization of $2,513.26 and approximately $1,569.30 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Smart Block Chain City Profile

Smart Block Chain City’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,010,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

