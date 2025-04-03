Sodexo (SDXOF) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.24 per share and revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter.

Sodexo Stock Performance

Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.31. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $112.80.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

