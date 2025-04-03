Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Sohu.com Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.24.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.
