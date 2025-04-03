Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Sohu.com Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sohu.com Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter worth about $3,774,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 116,746 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 71,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

