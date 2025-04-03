S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $478,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 173,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in S&P Global by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 289,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,538,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in S&P Global by 48.9% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.86.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $514.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $515.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

