Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC Buys New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. American Express makes up 0.3% of Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of American Express by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 24,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 9.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 62,780 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,026,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $64,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.57.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $275.64 on Thursday. American Express has a one year low of $214.51 and a one year high of $326.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.26 and its 200-day moving average is $289.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total transaction of $4,765,295.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,492.04. The trade was a 38.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 3,700 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,593. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.