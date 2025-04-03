Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC Takes $3.22 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $91.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.15. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.3256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

