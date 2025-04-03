SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 165,383 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 91,653 put options.
SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance
SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.31. 36,894,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,668,995. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $45.46 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04.
SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF
About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF
SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.
