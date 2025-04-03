SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 165,383 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 91,653 put options.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.31. 36,894,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,668,995. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $45.46 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 187,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.