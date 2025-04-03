Spencer Davidson Sells 11,199 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) Chairman Spencer Davidson sold 11,199 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $278,071.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,192. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GAM opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

About General American Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in General American Investors by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in General American Investors by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General American Investors by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.