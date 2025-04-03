Spencer Davidson Sells 11,199 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) Chairman Spencer Davidson sold 11,199 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $278,071.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,192. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
General American Investors Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of GAM opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $55.44.
General American Investors Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Trading of General American Investors
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than General American Investors
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.