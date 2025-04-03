Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Short Interest Update

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 62,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SPXSF opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average of $90.05. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Spirax Group PLC provides thermal energy and fluid technology solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, specialty filling systems, and products for single-use applications.

