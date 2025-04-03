Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Short Interest Update

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 62,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.0 days.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SPXSF opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average of $90.05. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
