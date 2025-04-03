Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 5.61%. Analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 1,366.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

