Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.42 and last traded at $28.32, with a volume of 428682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

