Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 24592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $523.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $343.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $299,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,592. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.