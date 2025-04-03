Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Star Gold shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.
Star Gold Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
About Star Gold
Star Gold Corp., a pre-development stage company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other base metal-bearing properties. It holds interest in the Longstreet Property, which includes 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.
