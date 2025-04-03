Status Price Reaches $0.0215 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $85.84 million and approximately $12.08 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00004374 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00026466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003195 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,998,805,812 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 3,998,805,811.58884832 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02239439 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $18,511,777.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.