StoneX Group Inc. Has $598,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

