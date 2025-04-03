StoneX Group Inc. Invests $635,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 244,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,838 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 73,590 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,517,000.

NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $24.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

