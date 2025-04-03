StoneX Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,253,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 726,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after acquiring an additional 71,612 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 116,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0977 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

