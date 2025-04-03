StoneX Group Inc. Sells 1,404 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFEB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 3.4 %

FFEB stock opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $925.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.60.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

