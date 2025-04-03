StoneX Group Inc. Takes $619,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $733,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMW opened at $24.68 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

