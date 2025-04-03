StoneX Group Inc. Takes $905,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE D opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

