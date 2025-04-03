Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

Shares of Stratus Properties stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.77 million, a PE ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. Stratus Properties has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

