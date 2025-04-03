Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Stratus Properties Price Performance
Shares of Stratus Properties stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.77 million, a PE ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. Stratus Properties has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
