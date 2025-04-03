Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 1259016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPCR. William Blair assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $971.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91 and a beta of -2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $30.73.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,492 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,238,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,589 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 18.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,623,000 after buying an additional 602,609 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,782,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,560,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

