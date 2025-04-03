STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.64 ($2.76) and traded as low as GBX 163 ($2.12). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 164.50 ($2.14), with a volume of 91,174 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

STV Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14,440.00.

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 29 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. STV Group had a negative return on equity of 172.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STV Group plc will post 30.3860523 EPS for the current year.

STV Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. STV Group’s payout ratio is 75.10%.

About STV Group

STV is Scotland’s home of news, entertainment and drama, serving audiences with quality content on air, online and on demand.

STV’s broadcast channel reaches 2.8 million viewers each month, while rapidly growing, free streaming service STV Player, features a library of premium content and is available on all major platforms across the UK.

