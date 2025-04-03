Summit Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 244.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bcwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $98.82 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $94.19 and a twelve month high of $126.09. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.40.
SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Increases Dividend
SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile
SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.
