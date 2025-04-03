Summit Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 178.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,196,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,523,000 after purchasing an additional 144,824 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,631,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,087,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,043,000 after acquiring an additional 270,064 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5,078.7% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,025,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,646 shares during the period. Finally, Matauro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,017,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.