Summit Financial LLC Sells 9,339 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USIG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $51.09 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1947 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

