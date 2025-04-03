Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

SU opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 249,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 137,266 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

