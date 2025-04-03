Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Here’s What Happened

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 20,132,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 8,619,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrise Resources

Sunrise Resources Company Profile

In other news, insider James Cole acquired 39,764,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £795,297.60 ($1,032,719.91). Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

