Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Trading Down 15.8% – Here’s What Happened

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 20,132,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 8,619,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03.

Get Sunrise Resources alerts:

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrise Resources Company Profile

In other Sunrise Resources news, insider James Cole acquired 39,764,880 shares of Sunrise Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £795,297.60 ($1,032,719.91). 21.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.