Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Announces Earnings Results

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Super Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

Super Group Stock Performance

SGHC traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $6.20. 160,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,501. Super Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05.

Super Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGHC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Super Group in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Super Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

