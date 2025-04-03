Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Announces Earnings Results

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Super Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.40%.
Super Group Stock Performance
SGHC traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $6.20. 160,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,501. Super Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05.
Super Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.
Super Group Company Profile
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
