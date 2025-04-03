Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPB. TD Securities raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.80.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPB

Superior Plus Stock Down 1.4 %

About Superior Plus

SPB stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.01. 334,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,555. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.76. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$5.15 and a twelve month high of C$9.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35.

(Get Free Report)

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.