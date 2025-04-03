Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.70 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99). Approximately 4,471,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,613,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.40 ($0.99).

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £947.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Supermarket Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Supermarket Income REIT will post 6.0284281 EPS for the current year.

Supermarket Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.93%.

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Roger Blundell acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £70,000 ($90,897.29). Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. The Company’s supermarkets are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe, diversified by both tenant and geography.

The Company’s assets earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income.

