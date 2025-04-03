Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Trimmed by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,792,000. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,625,230,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $438.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.65 and a 1 year high of $624.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.