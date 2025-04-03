Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA) Short Interest Down 16.4% in March

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,200 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 870,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Syra Health Stock Performance

Shares of SYRA opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.20. Syra Health has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Syra Health had a negative net margin of 54.90% and a negative return on equity of 131.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syra Health will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

